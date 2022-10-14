Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Raymond James Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 469.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 39,771 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 2,351.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 551,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,358,000 after buying an additional 528,891 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 9,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $106.52 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

