REDW Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 113,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after buying an additional 13,009 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.58. 57,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,177. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.26.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

