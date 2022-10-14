Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW) Short Interest Up 117.5% in September

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a growth of 117.5% from the September 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwoods Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 751,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Redwoods Acquisition Trading Up 14.3 %

NASDAQ:RWODW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05. Redwoods Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.14.

About Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

