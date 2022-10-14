Render Token (RNDR) Price Down 14.8% This Week

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $101.41 million and approximately $9.07 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Render Token has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Render Token

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

