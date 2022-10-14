Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 16,400 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.16.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 5.5 %

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $122.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

