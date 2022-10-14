Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of VTI traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.53. 95,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,598,105. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.89.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

