Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives $338.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $338.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROYMY. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 222 ($2.68) to GBX 144 ($1.74) in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of ROYMY stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.2698 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

