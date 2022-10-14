RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Evercore ISI

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.25.

RPM International Stock Down 2.4 %

RPM stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.94. 13,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,939. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.62. RPM International has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $101.48.

RPM International Increases Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RPM International’s payout ratio is 39.41%.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $232,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,178 shares of company stock worth $549,290 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RPM International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPM International



RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

