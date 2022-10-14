Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $8,302,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $390,931.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,599,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $390,931.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,599,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,419 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $145.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.58. The company has a market capitalization of $145.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.59 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

