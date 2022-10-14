Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of SANB stock remained flat at $10.12 during trading hours on Friday. 117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,016. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

Institutional Trading of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

