Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Short Interest Down 87.6% in September

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the September 15th total of 399,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Sarissa Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,254,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 199,556 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $990,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $979,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

SRSA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,956. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business, which focuses on the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industry.

