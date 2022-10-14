Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

SCHV traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,608. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

