Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,193,000 after acquiring an additional 890,148 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,166,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,392,000 after buying an additional 346,260 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 495,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after buying an additional 288,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after buying an additional 268,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,322. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.95.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.