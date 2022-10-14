Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,303 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 900,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

SCHD traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $68.19. 59,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,070. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.32.

