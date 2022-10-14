Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 73,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 140.4% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 559,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 326,960 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,530. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.72. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.