Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives $42.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STNG. TheStreet raised Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STNG opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.47. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.49%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

