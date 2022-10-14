Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU) Short Interest Update

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the September 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $105,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $186,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $325,000.
Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance
SCRMU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,396. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.
Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile
Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
