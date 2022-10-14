Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU) Short Interest Update

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the September 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $105,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $186,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $325,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

SCRMU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,396. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

