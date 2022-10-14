Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIW) Short Interest Update

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaport Global Acquisition II

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGIIW. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 47.1% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 414,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 132,941 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Price Performance

SGIIW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,643. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

