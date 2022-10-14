SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Citigroup

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.44.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.99. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average of $54.06.

Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $216,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,999,207.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $216,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,999,207.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $542,960. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.