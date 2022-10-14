Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,100 shares, a growth of 319.9% from the September 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Secoo

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Secoo stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,450,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. Secoo accounts for about 0.6% of IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC owned 7.71% of Secoo at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Secoo Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of SECO stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.33. 106,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,353. Secoo has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

