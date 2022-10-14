Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,018 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 million and a P/E ratio of -9.32. Senstar Technologies has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.24.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Senstar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $501,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Senstar Technologies by 25.5% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 876,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 178,173 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Senstar Technologies by 139.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 106,445 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Senstar Technologies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 37,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Senstar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety or duress alarm systems.

