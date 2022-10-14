Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading Down 7.1%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 9,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 981,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.32% and a negative net margin of 75.48%. Research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Further Reading

