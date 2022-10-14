ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $465.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $587.56.

ServiceNow stock traded down $18.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $343.46. 122,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,773. The company has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $436.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.16.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total transaction of $315,604.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 660 shares in the company, valued at $294,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total value of $315,604.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 660 shares in the company, valued at $294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,096,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,930,000 after buying an additional 518,349 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

