SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,538,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after acquiring an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after acquiring an additional 947,617 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $53.46. 19,110,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average is $61.21. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.