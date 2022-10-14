SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,538,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after acquiring an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after acquiring an additional 947,617 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $53.46. 19,110,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average is $61.21. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

