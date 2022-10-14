Shankar Musunuri Sells 100,000 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGNGet Rating) CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,216.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ocugen Stock Performance

OCGN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,342,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,160,330. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $337.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 4.23. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $17.65.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCGN. Mizuho began coverage on Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Ocugen from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocugen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocugen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 65,811 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,812 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 471,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

