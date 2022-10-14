Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, an increase of 116,400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sharing Economy International stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,516,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,215. Sharing Economy International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

Sharing Economy International Inc focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films.

