Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, an increase of 116,400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sharing Economy International Price Performance
Shares of Sharing Economy International stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,516,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,215. Sharing Economy International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.
Sharing Economy International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sharing Economy International (SEII)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Sharing Economy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharing Economy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.