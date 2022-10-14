Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.61

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 201450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Down 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.