Short Interest in American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Declines By 99.0%

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the September 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Lithium Minerals Trading Up 4.3 %

OTCMKTS AMLM opened at $0.12 on Friday. American Lithium Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, engages in mineral exploration for lithium and rare earth minerals in the United States. The company's properties include Stonewall Flat Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,250 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin; and Kingman Rare Earth project comprising two individual properties, which include Kingman Feldspar Mine and the Mineral X property.

