Short Interest in American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Declines By 99.0%

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the September 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American Lithium Minerals Trading Up 4.3 %
OTCMKTS AMLM opened at $0.12 on Friday. American Lithium Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.
About American Lithium Minerals
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Lithium Minerals (AMLM)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.