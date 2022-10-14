Short Interest in Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Rises By 544.2%

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, an increase of 544.2% from the September 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. Astellas Pharma has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $18.18.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Astellas Pharma will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Astellas Pharma

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

(Get Rating)

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.