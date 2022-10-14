Short Interest in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Decreases By 25.7%

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,169.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,452,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,771. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52. The stock has a market cap of $170.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -221.95%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

