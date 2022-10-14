Short Interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Rises By 187.4%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, an increase of 187.4% from the September 15th total of 43,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 282,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Down 11.5 %

NASDAQ BNTC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 576,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,281. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.58% of Benitec Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

