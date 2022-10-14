Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Declines By 33.0%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the September 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 900,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 213,568 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BREZ remained flat at $10.34 during midday trading on Friday. 33,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,990. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $10.90.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

