Short Interest in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Rises By 73.6%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the September 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CA Immobilien Anlagen Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CAIAF remained flat at $32.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89.
About CA Immobilien Anlagen
