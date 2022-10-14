Short Interest in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Rises By 73.6%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the September 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIAF remained flat at $32.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89.

About CA Immobilien Anlagen

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

