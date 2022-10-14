Short Interest in Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Rises By 46.0%

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the September 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Capcom Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:CCOEY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.03. 23,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. Capcom has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CCOEY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Capcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Featured Articles

