Short Interest in Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Rises By 403.9%

Capital Power Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71. Capital Power has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $39.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPXWF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

