Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Declines By 100.0%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLVO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4,972.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 582,468 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 180.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 119,975 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 105,449 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.95. 7,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,406. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day moving average of $86.08. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $111.40.

