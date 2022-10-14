Short Interest in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Rises By 302.4%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 302.4% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fast Retailing Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRCOY traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $56.35. 15,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,050. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28. Fast Retailing has a 52 week low of $43.47 and a 52 week high of $70.95.

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

