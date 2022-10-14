Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Declines By 91.8%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the September 15th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Up 2.5 %
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $17.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
