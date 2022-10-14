Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Declines By 91.8%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the September 15th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $17.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 97,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

