Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Declines By 90.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the September 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROBT traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,795. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 78,779 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,791,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,788,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 46,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 96,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,981 shares in the last quarter.

