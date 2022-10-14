Short Interest in Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Expands By 1,250.0%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Performance

HLTOY opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $10.45.

Get Hellenic Telecommunications Organization alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.