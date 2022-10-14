Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Grows By 317.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 317.2% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMU. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $307,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMU traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.045 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

