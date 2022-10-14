Short Interest in Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Increases By 23,100.0%

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 23,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,369,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Potash America Stock Performance
PTAM stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 172,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,156. Potash America has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
About Potash America
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Potash America (PTAM)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for Potash America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potash America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.