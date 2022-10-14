Short Interest in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Increases By 54.1%

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the September 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ScION Tech Growth II Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SCOB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.95. 17,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,959. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $429.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.
ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter.
About ScION Tech Growth II
ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.
