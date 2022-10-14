Short Interest in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Increases By 54.1%

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the September 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ScION Tech Growth II Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.95. 17,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,959. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $429.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScION Tech Growth II

About ScION Tech Growth II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

