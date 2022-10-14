Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.67.

Silgan Price Performance

Silgan stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.86. 6,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,616. Silgan has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Silgan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Silgan by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 16,572 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 637,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after buying an additional 201,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 926,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,835,000 after buying an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

