Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Trading Down 5.5%

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.37 and last traded at $56.42. 9,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 568,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIMO. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.11). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 127.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% during the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,009 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 197.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

