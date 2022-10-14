Simmons Bank Has $4.84 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.77. The company had a trading volume of 66,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,379. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

