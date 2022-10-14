Simmons Bank Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,048 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 390.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $101.51. The stock had a trading volume of 146,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,056. The company has a market capitalization of $177.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $96.67 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.77.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.84.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

