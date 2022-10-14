Simmons Bank Purchases 1,404 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.6 %

DE stock traded down $5.85 on Friday, reaching $361.32. 16,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,061. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $109.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.18.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.