Simmons Bank Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 320,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,617 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.89. 552,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,578,363. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.14 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

