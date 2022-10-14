SmartFi (SMTF) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.02 Billion

SmartFi (SMTF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. One SmartFi token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartFi has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $16,519.00 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmartFi has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmartFi Profile

SmartFi was first traded on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SmartFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

